SLPP to launch LG election campaign tomorrow

January 24, 2025   01:34 pm

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) is set to commence its campaigning activities for the upcoming Local Government (LG) elections tomorrow (25) in Anuradhapura.  

The campaign will be spearheaded by the party’s National Organizer, Parliamentarian Namal Rajapaksa. 

As a part of the inaugural activities, the SLPP has planned a visit to the sacred Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi and Ruwanweliseya to seek blessings. 

The delegation will also meet with the Atamasthanadhipathi, Venerable Pallegama Hemarathana Thero, during the visit.  

Following the religious observances, the SLPP will host a series of public meetings, engaging with rural leaders and the local community to outline their plans and garner support for the elections.

