Govt takes responsibility for containers cleared by customs without inspection

The government will assume full responsibility for the 323 containers recently released from Sri Lanka Customs without inspection, according to Deputy Minister of Ports and Civil Aviation, Janith Ruwan Kodituwakku.

The Deputy Minister said that the containers were released due to delays and congestion in the clearance of imported goods at the port.

Speaking on the matter, Deputy Minister Kodituwakku stated, “This process is carried out under specific criteria. These 323 containers were released through a committee of three members. It is impractical to inspect and release all 2,000 containers that arrive at the port daily, so a portion is cleared without inspection to ease congestion. However, this issue cannot be resolved without expanding to new yards.”

The release of these containers has sparked controversy following revelations by the Customs Trade Union Alliance. Concerns have been raised about the lack of inspections, and the government’s handling of the matter has drawn public attention.