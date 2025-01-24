Spa owner sentenced for forcing Indonesian women into prostitution

Spa owner sentenced for forcing Indonesian women into prostitution

January 24, 2025   03:08 pm

The Colombo High Court today (24) sentenced an owner of a spa who was found guilty of employing three young Indonesian women in prostitution, after bringing them to Sri Lanka on the pretext of offering them jobs as therapists.

Accordingly, the convict was sentenced to 15 years of rigorous imprisonment to be served in 5 years.

The verdict was delivered by Colombo High Court Judge Adithya Patabendige following an extended hearing of the case.

Additionally, the convict was also ordered to pay Rs. 250,000 each as compensation to the three aggrieved Indonesian women and also ordered that his prison sentence be extended by another year if he fails to pay compensation.

The accused had been arrested during a raid conducted by the Walana Anti-Corruption Unit in 2021 and later the Attorney General had filed a case against him before the Colombo High Court under three charges.

Following the hearings of the case, the Colombo High Court Judge declared that the charges levelled against the accused have been proven beyond reasonable doubt.

The defendant’s legal counsel requested the court to impose a lenient sentence on his client. However, the judge stated that the defendant had committed a serious offense that would bring the country into disrepute and said that it was not possible to act leniently towards such individuals.

 

 

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Former Minister Anura Yapa and wife granted bail (English)

Former Minister Anura Yapa and wife granted bail (English)

Former Minister Anura Yapa and wife granted bail (English)

President's Secretary issues directives on support staff and facilities for Ministers and Deputy Ministers (English)

President's Secretary issues directives on support staff and facilities for Ministers and Deputy Ministers (English)

Food Policy and Security Committee holds first meeting; Discusses pricing and market management (English)

Food Policy and Security Committee holds first meeting; Discusses pricing and market management (English)

'Batman' robber who stole laptops worth Rs. 3 mln from office at WTC arrested by police

'Batman' robber who stole laptops worth Rs. 3 mln from office at WTC arrested by police

Former Minister Anura Yapa, wife and others arrested over 'flood relief' case released on bail

Former Minister Anura Yapa, wife and others arrested over 'flood relief' case released on bail

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Cabinet paper being prepared for formulation of committee and to abolish PTA - Justice Minister (English)

Cabinet paper being prepared for formulation of committee and to abolish PTA - Justice Minister (English)

No agreement signed on oil pipeline with Indian - Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister (English)

No agreement signed on oil pipeline with Indian - Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister (English)