Swiss govt pledges support to reclaim Sri Lankan assets held abroad

January 24, 2025   06:18 pm

The Ambassador of Switzerland to Sri Lanka and Ambassador designate to the Maldives, Dr. Siri Walt, has assured Switzerland’s support in recovering assets that have been moved out of Sri Lanka. 

Ambassador Walt made these remarks during a meeting held today (24) at the Presidential Secretariat with the Secretary to the President, Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake.

During discussions, Ambassador Walt provided guidance on the international measures required for reclaiming such assets and expressed Switzerland’s readiness to extend support whenever necessary by providing essential resources and assistance, the President’s Media Division (PMD) reported.

The discussion also focused on utilizing Switzerland’s expertise and technical knowledge to assist Sri Lanka’s on-going anti-corruption initiatives. The Swiss government reiterated its commitment to providing technical and financial support for Sri Lanka’s priority programs, including the “Clean Sri Lanka” program, the PMD said.

The Ambassador additionally expressed Switzerland’s commitment to supporting Sri Lanka in addressing social challenges, promoting national reconciliation, and assisting with the development of the Northern region through necessary aid and resources. 

The meeting was attended by Senior Additional Secretary to the President, Roshan Gamage. 

--PMD

