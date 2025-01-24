Dilith Jayaweera says govt is covering up every issue with fiction

January 24, 2025   07:27 pm

Leader of the ‘Sarvajana Balaya’, Member of Parliament Dilith Jayaweera claims that the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) is currently facing a challenge from within its own people within a very short period of time.

He also accused the ruling party of now covering up everything with fiction.

MP Jayaweera made this statement while speaking at a press conference held at the ‘Sarvajana Balaya’ alliance’s headquarters this afternoon (24).

Referring to the PM’s speech in Parliament yesterday, he added: “The Prime Minister says that only one person has been given a government vehicle, but MP Chamara claims that all the vehicles are at Madiwela (MPs’ housing complex). I too have seen them arriving at Parliament in vehicles.” 

Speaking on the decision to increase the price of meals provided at the parliament canteen, the MP said that one cannot eat three meals a day for a sum of Rs. 2,000 even if one buys lunch parcels from a small roadside shop. 

“As Minister Bimal Rathnayake stated, a fee should be charged that is cost reflective. Rs. 2,000 is not the cost. I have seen that buffet. I believe an accurate calculation should be made so the public is not misled,” he said.

