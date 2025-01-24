Verticality key for Sri Lanka as apparel exports grow 5% in 2024

When combined with direct exports of textiles, Sri Lanka’s overall export value surpassed the $5bn mark, with JAAF suggesting it showcases the country’s resilience in the face of both local and global adversities.

Sri Lanka’s apparel growth and key market performance

In 2019, Sri Lanka’s apparel exports stood at $5.3bn, which means that the 2024 figures represent a 10.3% shortfall compared to that benchmark year, which was before the pandemic and economic crisis.

This contrast underlines the necessity for strategic efforts to recover lost momentum and to surpass the growth levels seen before the global health crisis.

JAAF points out the sector has demonstrated resilience over the past five years despite the pandemic-induced dip in 2020 when exports plummeted to $4.1bn, — a 22% drop from 2019.

After peaking temporarily in 2022 due to overestimated post-Covid recovery expectations, the industry faced challenges again in 2023 due to inflationary pressures and reduced consumer spending. The current year’s growth also reflects pricing pressures faced by the industry.

At the same time, key trends in market performance suggest encouraging developments:

--Agencies