Verticality key for Sri Lanka as apparel exports grow 5% in 2024

Verticality key for Sri Lanka as apparel exports grow 5% in 2024

January 24, 2025   08:59 pm

When combined with direct exports of textiles, Sri Lanka’s overall export value surpassed the $5bn mark, with JAAF suggesting it showcases the country’s resilience in the face of both local and global adversities. 

Sri Lanka’s apparel growth and key market performance 

In 2019, Sri Lanka’s apparel exports stood at $5.3bn, which means that the 2024 figures represent a 10.3% shortfall compared to that benchmark year, which was before the pandemic and economic crisis.   

This contrast underlines the necessity for strategic efforts to recover lost momentum and to surpass the growth levels seen before the global health crisis.

JAAF points out the sector has demonstrated resilience over the past five years despite the pandemic-induced dip in 2020 when exports plummeted to $4.1bn, — a 22% drop from 2019.  

After peaking temporarily in 2022 due to overestimated post-Covid recovery expectations, the industry faced challenges again in 2023 due to inflationary pressures and reduced consumer spending. The current year’s growth also reflects pricing pressures faced by the industry. 

At the same time, key trends in market performance suggest encouraging developments: 

When combined with direct exports of textiles, Sri Lanka’s overall export value surpassed the $5bn mark, with JAAF suggesting it showcases the country’s resilience in the face of both local and global adversities. 

Sri Lanka’s apparel growth and key market performance 

In 2019, Sri Lanka’s apparel exports stood at $5.3bn, which means that the 2024 figures represent a 10.3% shortfall compared to that benchmark year, which was before the pandemic and economic crisis.   

This contrast underlines the necessity for strategic efforts to recover lost momentum and to surpass the growth levels seen before the global health crisis.

JAAF points out the sector has demonstrated resilience over the past five years despite the pandemic-induced dip in 2020 when exports plummeted to $4.1bn, — a 22% drop from 2019.  

After peaking temporarily in 2022 due to overestimated post-Covid recovery expectations, the industry faced challenges again in 2023 due to inflationary pressures and reduced consumer spending. The current year’s growth also reflects pricing pressures faced by the industry. 

At the same time, key trends in market performance suggest encouraging developments.

--Agencies 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Galle event attended by tourists cut short by police: Minister promises action to ease restrictions harming tourism

Galle event attended by tourists cut short by police: Minister promises action to ease restrictions harming tourism

Galle event attended by tourists cut short by police: Minister promises action to ease restrictions harming tourism

Ex-President Mahinda Rajapaksa files petition challenging decision to reduce security detail

Ex-President Mahinda Rajapaksa files petition challenging decision to reduce security detail

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Former Minister Anura Yapa and wife granted bail (English)

Former Minister Anura Yapa and wife granted bail (English)

President's Secretary issues directives on support staff and facilities for Ministers and Deputy Ministers (English)

President's Secretary issues directives on support staff and facilities for Ministers and Deputy Ministers (English)

Food Policy and Security Committee holds first meeting; Discusses pricing and market management (English)

Food Policy and Security Committee holds first meeting; Discusses pricing and market management (English)

'Batman' robber who stole laptops worth Rs. 3 mln from office at WTC arrested by police

'Batman' robber who stole laptops worth Rs. 3 mln from office at WTC arrested by police

Former Minister Anura Yapa, wife and others arrested over 'flood relief' case released on bail

Former Minister Anura Yapa, wife and others arrested over 'flood relief' case released on bail