29-Year-old drug dealer arrested with narcotics and weapons in Mt. Lavinia

January 25, 2025   08:42 am

The Special Operations Unit of the Police Special Task Force (STF) has arrested an individual who was in possession of various narcotics, along with other properties, in the Wimalasiri De Mel area of the Mt Lavinia police division, in connection with the crime and drug prevention operation.

The suspect was arrested last night (24) during a raid conducted by officers from the Special Operations Unit of the Police Special Task Force (STF).

Accordingly, the arrest was made based on a tip-off received by the STF officers of the Special Operations Unit, and during the raid, a large amount of property, including drugs, was found in the suspect’s possession.

The arrested suspect is a 29-year-old resident of Senanayake Mawatha in Dehiwala.

Seized Property:

  • 3 kilograms and 349 grams of Hash
  • 25 grams of Kush cannabis
  • 30 grams of Mandy (artificial chemical drug)
  • 320 ecstasy pills
  • 129 stamps (LSD)
  • 1 air pistol
  • 2 swords
  • 1 polythene sealer
  • 5 electronic scales
  • 4,000 packets used for packing drugs
  • Rs. 1,250 in cash
  • A mobile phone
  • A car

The investigation has revealed that the suspect is a drug dealer who distributes drugs under the direction of a drug trafficker currently in remand custody.

Mount Lavinia Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.

