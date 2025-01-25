Suspect arrested with over 100 kg of Kerala cannabis in Palali

January 25, 2025   09:23 am

The officers of the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) have arrested a suspect who was in possession of 101 kilograms and 833 grams of Kerala cannabis during a raid carried out at the Antani Puram beach in the Palali police division, in connection with crime and drug prevention operation.

The raid was conducted based on a tip-off received last morning (24) by the officers from the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) Jaffna Unit.

Accordingly, this stock of Kerala cannabis was found in five fertilizer bags.

The arrested suspect has been handed over to the Palali police station for possession of drugs and drug smuggling.

The suspect has been identified as a 67-year-old resident of Wamunei.

Palali police are conducting further investigations into the incident.

