Yoshitha Rajapaksa arrested

Yoshitha Rajapaksa, the second son of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, has been arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) today (25), according to the Police Media Spokesman.

He has been arrested by CID officers in the Beliatta area this morning (25).

The arrest has been following the advice from the Attorney General, who determined that there was sufficient evidence to indicate that Yoshitha Rajapaksa had committed offences under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act No. 5 of 2006.

Accordingly, Police Media Spokesperson SSP Buddhika Manathunga stated that the arrest was made to facilitate further legal action in line with the Code of Criminal Procedure Act.

On January 3, Yoshitha Rajapaksa appeared before the CID to provide a statement regarding the ownership of a government-owned land in Kataragama.