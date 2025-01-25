Investigations underway into cause of animal deaths at Beira Lake

The National Aquatic Resources Research and Development Agency (NARA) says steps will be taken to provide the research report on water samples related to the death of several animals in the Beira Lake in Colombo, within three days.

The Head of its Environmental Studies Division, Dr. Shyamali Weerasekara, stated that further action will be taken after the relevant report is submitted to the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources.

Meanwhile, the Chief Veterinary Officer of the Colombo Municipal Council, Mohamed Ijas, stated that reports claiming these animals died due to a chemical used by the Colombo Municipal Council cannot be confirmed as of yet.

He also mentioned that out of the 25 dead animals, the remains of 7 have been sent to the Homagama Veterinary Investigation Unit.

However, he pointed out that based on the tests carried out there, it has been confirmed that this is not a case of bird flu.

Commenting further on this, Mohamed Ijas said: “There were 25 dead animals. Of those, we referred about 7 to the Homagama Veterinary Investigation Unit. It has been confirmed that there are no bird flu cases. We have also informed the Peradeniya Veterinary Investigation Unit. They have asked us to send all samples by Monday.”

He further added that they could not confirm for sure what the cause is at this time and that the exact cause of death of the animals would be determined based on the results of all laboratory tests.