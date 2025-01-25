Suspect arrested for possession of suspected excavated artifacts

January 25, 2025   11:30 am

Giranegama Police have arrested a suspect for possession of items believed to be excavated artifacts.

Acting on a tip-off, officers from the Giranegama Police Station conducted a raid last afternoon (24) in the Ulpathayaya area of the Giranegama Police Division.

The suspect was found in possession of:

A gold-plated Lord Buddha statue
A gold-plated flower with 24 petals, resembling a lotus flower
A gold-plated ‘Bo Tree’ leaf

The arrested suspect is identified as a 48-year-old resident of Halmillewa, Andiyagala.

Giranegama Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.

