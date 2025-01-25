Sri Lankas first female Ambassador to Qatar assumes duties

January 25, 2025   12:33 pm

The newly appointed Ambassador-designate of Sri Lanka to the State of Qatar, Roshan Sithara Khan Azard, assumed duties at the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Doha recently becoming Sri Lanka’s first lady Ambassador to the State of Qatar.

Addressing the staff following the assumption of duties, Ambassador-designate Khan Azard outlined the priorities of the Government of Sri Lanka and plans to strengthen bilateral ties between Sri Lanka and Qatar. 

She also emphasized the need to intensify the promotion of trade and investment between the two countries and strengthen people-to-people ties, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

A career Sri Lanka Foreign Service Officer, Ambassador-designate Khan Azard joined the Sri Lanka Foreign Service in 1998 and has served in various capacities at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism, the most recent being as the Additional Secretary for SAARC and Latin America and the Caribbean, the statement added.

Prior to her assumption of duties in Qatar as the Ambassador–designate, she served at Sri Lanka Missions and Post in London, Chennai, Doha and Ottawa, where she served as the Deputy High Commissioner and Acting High Commissioner.

Ambassador-designate Khan Azard holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Peradeniya and a Master’s in English from the University of Madras, India. She is a past pupil of Methodist College, Colombo and has two sons.

