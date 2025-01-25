Sri Lanka Air Force Commander set to retire

January 25, 2025   01:42 pm

The incumbent Commander of the Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF), Air Marshal Udeni Rajapaksha, is slated to retire on January 29.

Rajapaksha, who is currently serving on an extension, is the 19th Air Force Commander of Sri Lanka. He was appointed to the post on June 30, 2023.

The incumbent government has made a policy decision not to grant service extensions beyond December 31, 2024, which has led to Rajapaksha’s impending retirement.

In light of this, Air Vice Marshal Vasu Bandu Edirisinghe is tipped to be appointed as the new Air Force Commander.

Edirisinghe, who currently serves as the Director General of Planning at SLAF, joined the Sri Lanka Air Force in 1991 as an Officer Cadet of the 24th intake.

Born in Kandy in 1970, he is an alumnus of St. Sylvester’s College, Kandy.

