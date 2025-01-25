SLFEB reports surge in cases of foreign employment scams

The Sri Lanka Foreign Employment Bureau (SLFEB) has reported a rise in incidents where individuals are paying money to illegal foreign employment agencies seeking overseas employment.

The Deputy General Manager of the SLFEB, Gamini Senarath Yapa, stated that the number of cases involving payments to scammers increased by 27% in 2024 compared to 2023.

In 2023, the bureau had received 3,675 complaints related to payments made to unauthorized agencies seeking overseas employment. This number had increased to 4,658 complaints in 2024.

Yapa also highlighted that 132 individuals were arrested in connection with these cases fraud in 2024.

Additionally, the authorities have arrested the owners of 14 licensed agencies involved in such illegal activities.

He further commented on the situation, mentioning, “In 2024, 15 raids were conducted, and 132 people were arrested. Additionally, the owners of 14 licensed agencies were arrested.”

“In total, 900 cases were filed in the relevant courts in 2024, compared to only 182 cases in 2023,” he added.