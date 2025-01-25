Sri Lanka Railways to launch additional services to boost tourism

January 25, 2025   02:43 pm

Sri Lanka Railways announced plans to introduce new train services to enhance tourism in the country, starting from February 01.

Accordingly, the ‘Ella Odyssey’ train will begin an additional weekend service from Kandy to Demodara starting on February 01. 

Following this, another service will be launched from Nanu Oya to Badulla beginning February 10. 

An additional train between Fort to Badulla will operate on Mondays from February 10.

Additionally, the Fort to Kankesanthurai night mail train will now operate daily, starting from January 31.

