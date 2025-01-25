The Colombo Magistrate’s Court has granted bail to a suspect arrested in connection with the case involving former Minister Anura Priyadarshana Yapa.

The suspect, a former Sales Manager of the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC), was granted bail following his court appearance.

On January 22, former Minister Anura Priyadarshana Yapa and several other suspects were arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) officers, on the charges of obtaining a sum of over Rs. 6.1 million from the CPC under the guise of providing relief to the people displaced by floods in Bingiriya and Narammala areas in 2014, and instead using the funds for presidential election campaigning activities in 2015.

Additionally, another suspect was arrested today (25) by the CID and was presented before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court.

CID officials informed the court that two more suspects are expected to be arrested in connection with this case.

The latest suspect was produced under the Offences Against Public Property Act, and the police requested that he be remanded.

After reviewing the facts presented, the court granted bail, ordering the suspect’s release on two sureties of Rs. 500,000 each.