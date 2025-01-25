Sri Lanka has not cancelled agreement with Adani Group  Cabinet Spokesman

Sri Lanka’s Cabinet Spokesman, Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa has clarified that the Cabinet of Ministers has not made a decision to cancel the agreement with India’s Adani Group regarding wind energy projects in the country.

Speaking at a special press conference today (25), the Minister stated that the Cabinet has only decided to review the electricity tariffs proposed for the project.

However, this does not imply that the project has been cancelled, he said.

Additionally, Minister Jayatissa noted that several court cases related to the project are currently pending, and the government is closely monitoring the legal proceedings and their outcomes.

“There is currently an agreement with the Adani Group regarding the Pooneryn and Mannar wind farms. Five cases related to this matter are before the courts, with one scheduled to be heard in May. We have not taken any decision to cancel these agreements.”

“However, as a government, we have decided to review them. A committee has been appointed for this purpose. Our objective is to implement these agreements in a manner that is more beneficial for the energy sector and the people of the country—not to cancel them,” he said.

The Minister further assured:

“Once again, we must emphasize to the public that there is no decision to cancel these agreements. The government has only decided to review them. Nevertheless, given the ongoing legal proceedings, a final decision will be made based on the outcomes of these cases.”