Sri Lanka has not cancelled agreement with Adani Group  Cabinet Spokesman

Sri Lanka has not cancelled agreement with Adani Group  Cabinet Spokesman

January 25, 2025   04:55 pm

Sri Lanka’s Cabinet Spokesman, Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa has clarified that the Cabinet of Ministers has not made a decision to cancel the agreement with India’s Adani Group regarding wind energy projects in the country.

Speaking at a special press conference today (25), the Minister stated that the Cabinet has only decided to review the electricity tariffs proposed for the project. 

However, this does not imply that the project has been cancelled, he said.

Additionally, Minister Jayatissa noted that several court cases related to the project are currently pending, and the government is closely monitoring the legal proceedings and their outcomes.

“There is currently an agreement with the Adani Group regarding the Pooneryn and Mannar wind farms. Five cases related to this matter are before the courts, with one scheduled to be heard in May. We have not taken any decision to cancel these agreements.”

“However, as a government, we have decided to review them. A committee has been appointed for this purpose. Our objective is to implement these agreements in a manner that is more beneficial for the energy sector and the people of the country—not to cancel them,” he said.

The Minister further assured:

“Once again, we must emphasize to the public that there is no decision to cancel these agreements. The government has only decided to review them. Nevertheless, given the ongoing legal proceedings, a final decision will be made based on the outcomes of these cases.”

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Minister pledges action after police halt Galle event for tourists at 10pm (English)

Minister pledges action after police halt Galle event for tourists at 10pm (English)

Minister pledges action after police halt Galle event for tourists at 10pm (English)

Sri Lanka must transform businessmen into entrepreneurs: Minister (English)

Sri Lanka must transform businessmen into entrepreneurs: Minister (English)

CBSL submits report on reasons for failure to maintain target inflation rates (English)

CBSL submits report on reasons for failure to maintain target inflation rates (English)

Exams chief reveals highest marks achieved in 2024 Scholarship Exam (English)

Exams chief reveals highest marks achieved in 2024 Scholarship Exam (English)

Galle event attended by tourists cut short by police: Minister promises action to ease restrictions harming tourism

Galle event attended by tourists cut short by police: Minister promises action to ease restrictions harming tourism

Ex-President Mahinda Rajapaksa files petition challenging decision to reduce security detail

Ex-President Mahinda Rajapaksa files petition challenging decision to reduce security detail

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Former Minister Anura Yapa and wife granted bail (English)

Former Minister Anura Yapa and wife granted bail (English)