SLFP to contest under Hand symbol in upcoming elections?

SLFP to contest under Hand symbol in upcoming elections?

January 25, 2025   05:02 pm

Political sources indicate that Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) organizers are firmly advocating for contesting the upcoming elections under the ‘hand’ symbol.

The party remains divided into multiple factions due to an ongoing internal crisis. 

While one group insists on contesting under the ‘chair’ symbol, another faction strongly supports using the ‘hand’ symbol.

Many SLFP organizers argue that the party should be formally legalized and contest under the ‘hand’ symbol, emphasizing that this is essential for the party’s future political strength. 

Although this stance was raised several years ago, conflicting opinions among the party leadership and appointed secretaries prevented its implementation.

Accordingly, organizers have reiterated that if the SLFP is to regain power and reestablish itself as a dominant political force, it must contest under the ‘hand’ symbol in the upcoming elections.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Minister pledges action after police halt Galle event for tourists at 10pm (English)

Minister pledges action after police halt Galle event for tourists at 10pm (English)

Minister pledges action after police halt Galle event for tourists at 10pm (English)

Sri Lanka must transform businessmen into entrepreneurs: Minister (English)

Sri Lanka must transform businessmen into entrepreneurs: Minister (English)

CBSL submits report on reasons for failure to maintain target inflation rates (English)

CBSL submits report on reasons for failure to maintain target inflation rates (English)

Exams chief reveals highest marks achieved in 2024 Scholarship Exam (English)

Exams chief reveals highest marks achieved in 2024 Scholarship Exam (English)

Galle event attended by tourists cut short by police: Minister promises action to ease restrictions harming tourism

Galle event attended by tourists cut short by police: Minister promises action to ease restrictions harming tourism

Ex-President Mahinda Rajapaksa files petition challenging decision to reduce security detail

Ex-President Mahinda Rajapaksa files petition challenging decision to reduce security detail

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Former Minister Anura Yapa and wife granted bail (English)

Former Minister Anura Yapa and wife granted bail (English)