SLFP to contest under Hand symbol in upcoming elections?

Political sources indicate that Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) organizers are firmly advocating for contesting the upcoming elections under the ‘hand’ symbol.

The party remains divided into multiple factions due to an ongoing internal crisis.

While one group insists on contesting under the ‘chair’ symbol, another faction strongly supports using the ‘hand’ symbol.

Many SLFP organizers argue that the party should be formally legalized and contest under the ‘hand’ symbol, emphasizing that this is essential for the party’s future political strength.

Although this stance was raised several years ago, conflicting opinions among the party leadership and appointed secretaries prevented its implementation.

Accordingly, organizers have reiterated that if the SLFP is to regain power and reestablish itself as a dominant political force, it must contest under the ‘hand’ symbol in the upcoming elections.