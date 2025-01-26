Over 92,000 people affected by bad weather across Sri Lanka

Over 92,000 people affected by bad weather across Sri Lanka

January 26, 2025   08:40 am

A total of 92,471 people from 27,751 families have been affected by the adverse weather conditions prevailing since January 13, according to the Disaster Management Center (DMC).

The Eastern Province has been the worst affected, with 56,878 people from 17,952 families impacted in the Ampara, Batticaloa, and Trincomalee districts due to heavy rains.

In the Northern Province, a total of 29,299 people from 7,970 families in Kilinochchi, Jaffna, Vavuniya, and Mannar have been affected. 

Meanwhile, in the North Central Province, 4,599 people from 1,369 families in Anuradhapura and Polonnaruwa have been impacted.

Additionally, 319 houses have been partially damaged due to the extreme weather conditions.

As of January 26, a total of 438 people from 142 families in several provinces have been moved to safe locations, the DMC reported.

