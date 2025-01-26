Customs seizes illegally imported cigarettes worth Rs. 31.5mln

Customs seizes illegally imported cigarettes worth Rs. 31.5mln

January 26, 2025   09:35 am

A large consignment of illegally imported cigarettes has been seized by officers of the Sri Lanka Customs Revenue Task Force (RTF) during a special inspection at a warehouse in the Colombo Port premises.

The consignment contained a total of 420,000 cigarettes, which were smuggled into the country in the disguised shipment.

The contraband was discovered concealed inside a total of 20 barrels of calcium hydroxide, which had been imported from the United Arab Emirates to a company based in Kalutara, Sri Lanka Customs Media Spokesperson and Additional Director General Seevali Arukgoda said.

He further said that the estimated value of the seized cigarettes is Rs. 31.5 million.

Further investigations into the incident are being carried out under the supervision of the Director General of Sri Lanka Customs.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Night raids carried to detect rice traders exceeding control prices  Consumer Affairs Authority (English)

Night raids carried to detect rice traders exceeding control prices  Consumer Affairs Authority (English)

Night raids carried to detect rice traders exceeding control prices  Consumer Affairs Authority (English)

Sri Lanka has not cancelled agreement with Adani Group  Cabinet Spokesman (English)

Sri Lanka has not cancelled agreement with Adani Group  Cabinet Spokesman (English)

Yoshitha Rajapaksa remanded (English)

Yoshitha Rajapaksa remanded (English)

Minister pledges action after police halt Galle event for tourists at 10pm (English)

Minister pledges action after police halt Galle event for tourists at 10pm (English)

Sri Lanka must transform businessmen into entrepreneurs: Minister (English)

Sri Lanka must transform businessmen into entrepreneurs: Minister (English)

CBSL submits report on reasons for failure to maintain target inflation rates (English)

CBSL submits report on reasons for failure to maintain target inflation rates (English)

Exams chief reveals highest marks achieved in 2024 Scholarship Exam (English)

Exams chief reveals highest marks achieved in 2024 Scholarship Exam (English)

Galle event attended by tourists cut short by police: Minister promises action to ease restrictions harming tourism

Galle event attended by tourists cut short by police: Minister promises action to ease restrictions harming tourism