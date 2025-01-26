Customs seizes illegally imported cigarettes worth Rs. 31.5mln

A large consignment of illegally imported cigarettes has been seized by officers of the Sri Lanka Customs Revenue Task Force (RTF) during a special inspection at a warehouse in the Colombo Port premises.

The consignment contained a total of 420,000 cigarettes, which were smuggled into the country in the disguised shipment.

The contraband was discovered concealed inside a total of 20 barrels of calcium hydroxide, which had been imported from the United Arab Emirates to a company based in Kalutara, Sri Lanka Customs Media Spokesperson and Additional Director General Seevali Arukgoda said.

He further said that the estimated value of the seized cigarettes is Rs. 31.5 million.

Further investigations into the incident are being carried out under the supervision of the Director General of Sri Lanka Customs.