At least 29 injured in three-bus collision at Imaduwa

A collision involving three buses at Angulugaha Junction in Imaduwa, Galle, has left at least 29 passengers injured and hospitalized.

The incident occurred at approximately 8:30 a.m. today (26) and involved two private buses and one office transport bus.

Reports indicate that the accident occurred when one bus was stationary, and another crashed into it from behind, followed by a third bus crashing into the second one.

According to hospital sources, 23 passengers have been admitted to Imaduwa Hospital, while six others are receiving treatment at Karapitiya Hospital.

Authorities are conducting further investigations into the incident.