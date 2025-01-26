73-year-old killed in assault at Mediation Board hearing in Thihagoda

A 73-year-old man has died following an assault that occurred during a mediation board hearing at Pethangahawatta Viharaya in Thihagoda yesterday (25), police reported.

The incident took place when two parties, who had been summoned to resolve a dispute, got into an argument, leading to a physical altercation.

The dispute had originally been referred to the mediation board by the Thihagoda Police Station.

During the altercation, one individual sustained injuries and was initially admitted to Matara General Hospital. He was later transferred to Karapitiya Hospital for further treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries.

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder, and Thihagoda Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.