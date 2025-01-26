73-year-old killed in assault at Mediation Board hearing in Thihagoda

73-year-old killed in assault at Mediation Board hearing in Thihagoda

January 26, 2025   10:16 am

A 73-year-old man has died following an assault that occurred during a mediation board hearing at Pethangahawatta Viharaya in Thihagoda yesterday (25), police reported.

The incident took place when two parties, who had been summoned to resolve a dispute, got into an argument, leading to a physical altercation. 

The dispute had originally been referred to the mediation board by the Thihagoda Police Station.

During the altercation, one individual sustained injuries and was initially admitted to Matara General Hospital. He was later transferred to Karapitiya Hospital for further treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries.

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder, and Thihagoda Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Night raids carried to detect rice traders exceeding control prices  Consumer Affairs Authority (English)

Night raids carried to detect rice traders exceeding control prices  Consumer Affairs Authority (English)

Night raids carried to detect rice traders exceeding control prices  Consumer Affairs Authority (English)

Sri Lanka has not cancelled agreement with Adani Group  Cabinet Spokesman (English)

Sri Lanka has not cancelled agreement with Adani Group  Cabinet Spokesman (English)

Yoshitha Rajapaksa remanded (English)

Yoshitha Rajapaksa remanded (English)

Minister pledges action after police halt Galle event for tourists at 10pm (English)

Minister pledges action after police halt Galle event for tourists at 10pm (English)

Sri Lanka must transform businessmen into entrepreneurs: Minister (English)

Sri Lanka must transform businessmen into entrepreneurs: Minister (English)

CBSL submits report on reasons for failure to maintain target inflation rates (English)

CBSL submits report on reasons for failure to maintain target inflation rates (English)

Exams chief reveals highest marks achieved in 2024 Scholarship Exam (English)

Exams chief reveals highest marks achieved in 2024 Scholarship Exam (English)

Galle event attended by tourists cut short by police: Minister promises action to ease restrictions harming tourism

Galle event attended by tourists cut short by police: Minister promises action to ease restrictions harming tourism