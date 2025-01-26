No interference in legal process: President AKD promises fair investigations

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake emphasized that the government will not exert any influence on law enforcement agencies, including the police, in the investigation, arrest, and prosecution of individuals involved in fraud and corruption cases.

Speaking during a friendly gathering in Pitipana, Homagama, the President revealed that certain legal officers had been withholding cases until a government with no political interference was in power.

He assured that these officers now have the liberty to perform their duties independently.

“Some people say, arrest and then grant bail. That is the law. The person conducting the investigation can present it to the court, if they file a case that can be fabricated to take the investigation forward. People cannot be put in jail during the investigation, that is remand. No one should worry about bail being granted in some investigations, that is the law.” President stated.

“We have instructed to collect irrefutable evidence for the investigation and file the case in the High Court, to hear the case quickly, to file the case. Our effort is to file the case in the High Court,” he added.

President Dissanayake further revealed, “The Attorney General’s Department had recently announced that 11 major cases have been found. Out of these, three cases can be filed in January. One legal officer told me that some files were hidden. They said that if they had gone to file the case at that time, they would have gone home, or they would have released the case. That is why they said that they kept this file until such a government came. There are people like that. That is how we should work. We have to be grateful.”

He also mentioned, “If we think that we are the only ones right and no others. No, there are people in this country who have such interests. So we have given them freedom. We do not select cases, we do not select names, we do not select individuals. We have said that the relevant institutions should be properly investigated. We are confident that what we are doing is strengthening those institutions.”

Meanwhile, President stated that opposition groups are finding it difficult to accept the significant changes that have taken place in the country in the short period since the current government assumed power.

Additionally, the President revealed that the basic policy framework for the upcoming budget has already been prepared.