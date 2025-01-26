The Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) has announced that the ‘Eagle’s Viewpoint’, located in Shanthipura in Nuwara Eliya District, the village with the highest elevation in Sri Lanka, has been opened to tourists.

The viewpoint is situated in Shanthipura, which stands at an altitude of 6,182 feet above sea level in the Nuwara Eliya District.

The ‘Eagle’s Viewpoint’ was inaugurated today (26) under the patronage of Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment, and Tourism, Vijitha Herath, with the participation of the Commander of the Air Force, Air Marshal Udeni Rajapaksha.

Construction of the ‘Eagle’s Viewpoint’ began on 31 July 2024, with the primary objective of making Sri Lanka a major and attractive destination for foreign tourists, thereby contributing to the local economy through the development of the tourism industry.

The project was carried out by the Sri Lanka Air Force, with financial support from the Tourism Development Authority.

From the newly opened viewpoint, tourists will have the opportunity to enjoy panoramic views of the natural beauty of the Uva Province as well as the Nuwara Eliya town, Pedro, Pidurutalagala, Hakgala, Lake Gregory, Kikiliyamana Mountain Range, Adam’s Peak, and the Saptha Kanya Mountain Range.