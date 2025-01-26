Eagles Viewpoint in Shanthipura opens to tourists

Eagles Viewpoint in Shanthipura opens to tourists

January 26, 2025   12:01 pm

The Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) has announced that the ‘Eagle’s Viewpoint’, located in Shanthipura in Nuwara Eliya District, the village with the highest elevation in Sri Lanka, has been opened to tourists.

The viewpoint is situated in Shanthipura, which stands at an altitude of 6,182 feet above sea level in the Nuwara Eliya District.

The ‘Eagle’s Viewpoint’ was inaugurated today (26) under the patronage of Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment, and Tourism, Vijitha Herath, with the participation of the Commander of the Air Force, Air Marshal Udeni Rajapaksha.

Construction of the ‘Eagle’s Viewpoint’ began on 31 July 2024, with the primary objective of making Sri Lanka a major and attractive destination for foreign tourists, thereby contributing to the local economy through the development of the tourism industry. 

The project was carried out by the Sri Lanka Air Force, with financial support from the Tourism Development Authority.

From the newly opened viewpoint, tourists will have the opportunity to enjoy panoramic views of the natural beauty of the Uva Province as well as the Nuwara Eliya town, Pedro, Pidurutalagala, Hakgala, Lake Gregory, Kikiliyamana Mountain Range, Adam’s Peak, and the Saptha Kanya Mountain Range.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Night raids carried to detect rice traders exceeding control prices  Consumer Affairs Authority (English)

Night raids carried to detect rice traders exceeding control prices  Consumer Affairs Authority (English)

Sri Lanka has not cancelled agreement with Adani Group  Cabinet Spokesman (English)

Sri Lanka has not cancelled agreement with Adani Group  Cabinet Spokesman (English)

Yoshitha Rajapaksa remanded (English)

Yoshitha Rajapaksa remanded (English)

Minister pledges action after police halt Galle event for tourists at 10pm (English)

Minister pledges action after police halt Galle event for tourists at 10pm (English)

Sri Lanka must transform businessmen into entrepreneurs: Minister (English)

Sri Lanka must transform businessmen into entrepreneurs: Minister (English)

CBSL submits report on reasons for failure to maintain target inflation rates (English)

CBSL submits report on reasons for failure to maintain target inflation rates (English)

Exams chief reveals highest marks achieved in 2024 Scholarship Exam (English)

Exams chief reveals highest marks achieved in 2024 Scholarship Exam (English)