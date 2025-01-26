33 Indian fishermen arrested for poaching in Sri Lankan waters

A special operation conducted by the Sri Lanka Navy has resulted in the seizure of three Indian fishing boats and the apprehension of 33 Indian fishermen for poaching in Sri Lankan waters.

The operation took place in the sea area north of Mannar during the late hours of January 25 and the early hours of today (26), the Navy reported.

The Navy and Coast Guard continue to conduct regular patrols and operations in Sri Lankan waters to curb illegal fishing practices of foreign fishing boats, taking into account the impact of those practices on the livelihood of local fishermen.

According to the Navy, the North Central Naval Command spotted a group of Indian fishing boats engaging in illegal fishing activities in Sri Lankan waters.

In response, the Northern Naval Command and Coast Guard deployed their Fast Attack Craft and the North Central Naval Command its Inshore Patrol Craft to drive away those Indian fishing boats poaching in the sea area north of Talaimannar.

The operations resulted in the seizure of 03 Indian fishing boats and apprehension of 33 Indian fishermen who continued to remain in Sri Lankan waters.

The seized boats (03) together with Indian fishermen (33) were brought to the island of Iranativu and they will be handed over to the Assistant Directorate of Fisheries, Kilinochchi for onward legal proceedings.