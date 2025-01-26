SriLankan Airlines to remain state-owned - Minister confirms

Minister of Transport, Highways, Ports, and Civil Aviation, Bimal Rathnayake, has affirmed that necessary steps are being taken to ensure the continued operation of SriLankan Airlines as a state-owned company.

The Minister highlighted that the previous government had planned to privatize the national carrier.

Speaking to the media following a discussion at the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Aviation, Minister Rathnayake stated:

“SriLankan Airlines was closed, sold, and destroyed. Additionally, to my knowledge, three SriLankan Airlines aircraft were grounded for three years without engines. The previous government led by Ranil Wickremesinghe paid $9 million per month to keep these aircraft grounded for three years. That’s what they did well.”

“‘Now, as far as I know, under the leadership of individuals like Ganegoda, efforts have been made to secure the necessary funds. One of the grounded aircraft is already back in operation, and the other two are expected to be operational before April. This is why they are now planning to move forward without selling SriLankan Airlines,” he added.