Govt. to introduce insurance scheme for fishermen
January 26, 2025 04:12 pm
Deputy Minister of Fisheries, Rathna Gamage, says that steps will be taken to introduce an insurance scheme for fishermen.
He mentioned that an insurance company has already agreed to partner in this initiative, and the scheme is scheduled to be launched following the upcoming budget.
Speaking at a press conference in Galle, the Deputy Minister stated that the insurance will cover both total and partial property damage, as well as loss of life.