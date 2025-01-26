Major reservoirs still spilling due to heavy rains

Major reservoirs still spilling due to heavy rains

January 26, 2025   05:22 pm

The Department of Irrigation states that 46 out of the 73 major reservoirs under its management are still continuing to spill water due to the heavy rains experienced across the island.

Among these, 7 out of 9 reservoirs in the Ampara District, 7 out of 10 reservoirs in the Anuradhapura District, 5 out of 7 reservoirs in the Badulla District, 2 out of 4 reservoirs in the Batticaloa District, 3 out of 10 reservoirs in the Hambantota District, and 1 out of 2 reservoirs in the Galle District are continuing to spill, the department said.

Additionally, the department states that a total of 46 reservoirs, including all three reservoirs in the Kandy District, 5 out of 10 main reservoirs in the Kurunegala District, 2 out of 3 main reservoirs in the Monaragala District, 3 out of 4 main reservoirs in the Polonnaruwa District, 2 out of 5 reservoirs in the Trincomalee District, and 1 out of 4 main reservoirs in the Vavuniya District, are still continuing to spill water.

In addition, the department said that nearly 40 medium-sized reservoirs are also spilling, and stated that the Irrigation Department has been able to store nearly 92% of the total water storage capacity.

