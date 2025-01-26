4 inmates injured in clash at Galle Prison; STF deployed

4 inmates injured in clash at Galle Prison; STF deployed

January 26, 2025   06:13 pm

At least four inmates of the Galle Prison have been injured and hospitalized following a clash this afternoon. 

The four injured inmates have been admitted to Galle National Hospital for treatment.

In response to a question raised on this matter, Prison Media Spokesperson Gamini B. Dissanayake stated that the clash resulted from an argument that escalated out of control.

Accordingly, the Special Task Force (STF) and police personnel have been deployed along the outer perimeter of the prison for security, the Prisons Department said.

