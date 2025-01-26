Sri Lanka assumes command of multinational maritime training task force

The Sri Lankan Navy assumed command of a multinational maritime training task force during a change-of-command ceremony in Bahrain, Jan. 26.

Egyptian Navy Commodore Haytham Khalil turned over command of Combined Task Force (CTF) 154 to Sri Lankan Navy Commodore KMH Bettage.

This will be the first time a CTF is commanded by Sri Lanka, which joined the Combined Maritime Forces (CMF) in Nov. 2023.

During Khalil’s tenure, CTF 154 established monthly Maritime Security Enhance Training sessions which focused on topics including, but not limited to, navigation and safety at sea, firefighting, public affairs, and pollution event crisis management. This is in addition to key partner engagements and working alongside other maritime organizations, such as the European Union Naval Force.

“Our collective efforts have strengthened maritime security and fostered

cooperation,” said Khalil. “Your tireless work has yielded remarkable results, enhanced monthly training, and elevated our readiness and operation. I am honored to have led such a talented and cohesive team.”

CTF 154 conducts multinational maritime training at locations across the Middle East, enabling more CMF partner-nations to participate in training opportunities without ships or aircraft, particularly during courses that are facilitated ashore. It organizes training events around five core areas: maritime awareness, maritime law, maritime interdiction, maritime rescue and assistance, and leadership development. Each training opportunity is tailored to meet partner requests ranging from basic to advanced levels. CTF 154’s core staff consists of members from Canada, Egypt, Jordan, Seychelles, Türkiye, and the United States.

This will be the first time a CTF is commanded by Sri Lanka, which joined the CMF in Nov. 2023.

“I believe training and collaboration are essential to maritime commerce and security,” Bettage said. “By fostering partnerships between nations and industries, we can address threats, optimize operations and protect vital trade routes together. These efforts strengthen the global maritime industry and support economic growth.”

CTF 154 was established May 2023, and is one of five operational task forces under Combined Maritime Forces. CMF’s other task forces include CTF 150 that focuses on maritime security in the Gulf of Oman and Indian Ocean; CTF 151, which leads regional counter-piracy efforts; CTF 152, dedicated to maritime security in the Arabian Gulf; and CTF 153 in the Red Sea.

CMF headquartered in Bahrain with U.S. Naval Forces Central Command and U.S. 5th Fleet, is the largest multinational naval partnership in the world, with 46 nations committed to upholding the international rules-based order at sea. It promotes security, stability and prosperity across approximately 3.2 million square miles of international waters, encompassing some of the world’s most important shipping lanes.