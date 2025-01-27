Another suspect arrested over alleged online train tickets racket

Another suspect involved in the alleged major racket involving ‘e-Tickets’ sold for up-country trains, including to Ella, has been arrested in Kandy.

It is reported that this suspect was arrested yesterday (26) near the Kandy Railway Station by a team of officers from the Kandy Divisional Special Crime Investigation Unit.

The suspect had been selling train tickets to foreigners at inflated prices, and police officers also seized two e-tickets and two mobile phones from his possession.

The arrested suspect is a 32-year-old resident of the Kadugannawa area. He was later handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for further investigation.

Accordingly, the CID is conducting further investigations into the incident.