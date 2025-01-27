Investigation underway into clash between inmates at Galle Prison

Investigation underway into clash between inmates at Galle Prison

January 27, 2025   08:27 am

A team led by an Assistant Superintendent of Prisons has been assigned to investigate the clash that took place between two groups of inmates at the Galle Prison.

Prison Media Spokesperson and Prisons Commissioner, Gamini B. Dissanayake, mentioned that the incident will be reported to the court today (27).

Four inmates from the Galle Prison were injured and taken to the hospital following the clash that occurred yesterday (27).

Two of the injured inmates have been admitted to Galle National Hospital for treatment, while the remaining two have been admitted to the Prison Hospital.

In response to a question raised on this matter, Prison Media Spokesperson stated that the clash resulted from an argument that escalated out of control.

Meanwhile, prison sources stated that the clash broke out between two groups of powerful criminal gang members, Ahungalle ‘Loku Patty’ and Karandeniya Sudda, who are currently being held there.

