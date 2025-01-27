Appeals for re-scrutiny of 2024 Scholarship Exam results accepted from today

The process for submitting appeals for the re-scrutiny of the 2024 Grade 5 Scholarship Examination results begins today (27).

The Department of Examinations said that it is possible to apply for the re-scrutiny of the results online.

The results of the 2024 Grade 5 Scholarship Examination were released last Thursday (23).

Accordingly, applications will be accepted online from today (27) until February 6, according to the Commissioner General of Examinations, Amith Jayasundara.

He further stated that “This is not a re-scrutiny of results. It is a consideration of appeals. This is not a process of charging money from candidates. We are considering appeals submitted by principals. Therefore, we ask principals to submit appeals only for results that seem unbelievable.”