Yoshitha Rajapaksa brought before court

Yoshitha Rajapaksa, the second son of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, who had been remanded in custody, has been produced before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court a short while ago.

Accordingly, Yoshitha Rajapaksa has now been brought to court by prison officials.

A group of state counsels, including Additional Solicitor General Dileepa Peiris, is appearing on behalf of the plaintiff in this case.

On January 25, Yoshitha Rajapaksa was arrested by CID officers in the Beliatta area and produced before Aluthkade No. 5 Additional Magistrate Pavithra Sanjeevani. Accordingly, he was remanded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act until January 27 after being produced before the Colombo Additional Magistrate.

This followed the recording of a statement before the CID.

The arrest came after the Attorney General notified the CID on January 23, stating there was sufficient evidence for Yoshitha Rajapaksa to be named as a respondent in a land case valued at Rs. 34 million.

The case involves Yoshitha’s grandmother, Daisy Forrest Wickremesinghe, also known as ‘Daisy Achchi’, at Sirimal Pedesa in Ratmalana.

