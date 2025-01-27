Namal defends brother, slams govt over media spectacles

Namal defends brother, slams govt over media spectacles

January 27, 2025   11:37 am

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Parliamentarian Namal Rajapaksa, the eldest son of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, challenged the government to prove in court if either he or his brother Yoshitha Rajapaksa have committed any wrongdoing, instead of resorting to various “spectacles for media.”

Rajapaksa accused the government of targeting his family members rather than addressing the country’s pressing issues.

Speaking to the media following the court hearing involving his brother Yoshitha Rajapaksa, the MP alleged that members of the current administration have also been involved in illegally acquiring land and have ongoing court cases against them.

“Law must be enacted equally on everyone, including them,” Rajapaksa asserted, urging the government not to “politicize” legal proceedings.

He further alleged that the government is seeking revenge against his family, particularly his brother Yoshitha, while he himself is the one voicing criticism of the government in Parliament. Namal claimed that Yoshitha Rajapaksa’s recent arrest was nothing more than a “media spectacle” orchestrated at the expense of public funds.

Responding to a question whether he’s trying to fail the government, Rajapaksa remarked: “We are not the ones who turned ‘pol sambol’ into a national crime, nor did we claim the rice shortage was due to dogs and cats eating rice. The failure of the government should be questioned by those who made such statements.”

Yoshitha Rajapaksa, the second son of former President Mahinda, who had been remanded in custody, was granted bail after being produced before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court this morning (27).

On January 25, Yoshitha Rajapaksa was arrested by CID officers in the Beliatta area under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, over a land ownership case.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

'This is not political revenge. This is a new political culture' - President (English)

'This is not political revenge. This is a new political culture' - President (English)

'This is not political revenge. This is a new political culture' - President (English)

President intervenes as truck drivers threaten union action over container clearance delays (English)

President intervenes as truck drivers threaten union action over container clearance delays (English)

SriLankan Airlines to remain state-owned - Minister confirms (English)

SriLankan Airlines to remain state-owned - Minister confirms (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Night raids carried to detect rice traders exceeding control prices  Consumer Affairs Authority (English)

Night raids carried to detect rice traders exceeding control prices  Consumer Affairs Authority (English)

Sri Lanka has not cancelled agreement with Adani Group  Cabinet Spokesman (English)

Sri Lanka has not cancelled agreement with Adani Group  Cabinet Spokesman (English)

Yoshitha Rajapaksa remanded (English)

Yoshitha Rajapaksa remanded (English)