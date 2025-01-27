First batch of imported salt from India arrives in Sri Lanka

The first shipment of 1,485 metric tons of salt imported from India has arrived in Sri Lanka today (27), in order to address the country’s salt shortage.

This is the first time in 15 years that Sri Lanka has imported salt for general consumption.

The decision was prompted by the severe impact of adverse weather conditions on the local salt industry, which led to a shortfall in meeting national consumption demands.

To address the situation, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the import of 30,000 metric tons of salt to ensure an adequate supply.

The government has announced plans to continue importing salt from India until February 28, 2025.