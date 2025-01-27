Woman arrested for brutally strangling dog to death in Mankulam

A 48-year-old woman has been arrested for the brutal killing of a dog in Mankulam, where the animal was strangled to death using a rope.

Police Media Spokesperson Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Buddhika Manathunga confirmed the arrest of the suspect, a resident of the Mankulam area.

The incident came to light after photographs of the dog, showing a rope tied tightly around its neck, were shared widely on social media, prompting public outrage and condemnation from various parties.

Mankulam Police had subsequently launched an investigation into the case.

The suspect is expected to be produced before the court under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, the Police Spokesman added.