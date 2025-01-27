SC concludes hearing of petitions challenging LG Elections Special Provisions Bill

The Supreme Court has concluded the hearing of petitions filed challenging the constitutionality of certain clauses of the Local Authorities Elections Special Provisions Bill tabled in the Parliament by the government.

Accordingly, the court has declared that the confidential verdict, which has not been publicly revealed yet, will be sent directly to the Speaker of the House.

This order was issued after a two-day hearing of the petitions filed by four parties including President’s Counsel Nizam Kariapper, Member of Parliament and the General Secretary of the Sri Lanka Muslim Congress (SLMC).

The petitioners had alleged that the government has introduced the bill in question to annul the nominations submitted for the previously scheduled local government elections.

He argued that some provisions of the proposed bill infringe on citizens’ voting rights, thereby violating fundamental human rights.

Thus, the petitioner has requested a ruling declaring that the provisions in question of the bill can only be passed with a two-thirds majority in Parliament and approved by a referendum.