The Colombo Magistrate’s Court today (27) granted bail to Yoshitha Rajapaksa, the second son of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, who was remanded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The decision came after a lengthy hearing presided over by Colombo Additional Magistrate Manjula Ratnayake.

Rajapaksa was released on two surety bails of Rs. 50 million each, with additional bail conditions imposed. These include an overseas travel ban, monthly reporting to the Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID) on the last Sunday of each month, and a strict directive to avoid influencing witnesses.

During the trial, the court was told that the charges against Yoshitha Rajapaksa stem from multiple investigations related to alleged money laundering activities.

Additional Solicitor General Dilipa Peiris, representing the FCID, presented evidence linking the suspect to suspicious property transactions, including the purchase of a Rs. 350 million house in Sirimal Mawatha, Ratmalana, in 2012.

Investigations revealed the property was acquired in the name of Daisy Forrest, the grandmother of the suspect, who had worked in modest positions such as a hospital employee, teacher, and hostel warden, Peiris stated, noting that her declared income was insufficient to support such a purchase, and her statements to police were inconsistent, suggesting involvement of undisclosed funds.

The Additional Solicitor General mentioned that further inquiries uncovered the deed to the property in the possession of an individual, Palitha Gamage, who claimed it was given to him by former President Mahinda Rajapaksa.

The Additional Solicitor General argued this demonstrated an attempt to obscure the true ownership of the property and highlighted concerns over undisclosed income and the circulation of laundered money.

He also detailed Yoshitha Rajapaksa’s income as a Navy Lieutenant from 2006 to 2016, where his monthly salary of Rs. 73,000 was directly credited to his account without withdrawals. The prosecution questioned how such limited income could justify the purchase of a high-value property.

President’s Counsel Sampath Mendis, representing the defendant, countered that the investigation into the property transaction began over eight years ago and has not reached a conclusion. He noted that the primary suspect, Daisy Forrest, was released on bail without being remanded, and argued that it was unfair to hold Yoshitha Rajapaksa in custody when the main suspect had been granted leniency.

Mendis also emphasized the delayed progress of the investigation, highlighting that case files were forwarded to the Attorney General’s Department in 2018 but remain unresolved. He urged the court to release the suspect on bail under appropriate conditions.

In his ruling, Additional Magistrate Manjula Ratnayake emphasized the importance of freezing assets involved in money laundering cases. However, he noted that the property in question had not been frozen.

While acknowledging the seriousness of the case, the Additional Magistrate stated that the prosecution failed to provide sufficient evidence to justify further remanding the suspect.

The Additional Magistrate dismissed the prosecution’s argument that public unrest and the gravity of the charges warranted continued detention, stating that remanding a suspect requires substantive evidence rather than generalized claims.

Based on the facts presented, the court ruled in favor of releasing Yoshitha Rajapaksa on bail, while reiterating the need for continued investigation into the allegations.

However, the Additional Solicitor General Dilipa Peiris, representing the FCID, stated to the court that this case is part of a broader investigation involving three separate money laundering allegations against Yoshitha Rajapaksa. These include:

-The purchase of a Rs. 50 million worth house in Dehiwala

-Investments in the CSN Channel

-The purchase of the Rs. 350 million Ratmalana property

The investigations will continue under the FCID, with further court proceedings expected, Ada Derana reporter said.