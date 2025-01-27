Special traffic plan in Colombo for Independence Day rehearsals

In preparation for the upcoming Independence Day celebrations on 04 February 2025, the Colombo Traffic Division has outlined a special traffic plan to manage the flow of vehicles in the vicinity of Independence Square.

The traffic plan will be in effect during rehearsal duties, which will take place on the following dates and times:

• 29th January 2025: 0600 hrs to 1200 hrs

• 30th January 2025: 0600 hrs to 1200 hrs

• 31st January 2025: 0600 hrs to 1200 hrs

• 1st February 2025: 0600 hrs to 1200 hrs

• 2nd February 2025: 0600 hrs to 1200 hrs

During these rehearsal periods, the following roads will be closed to ensure the smooth conduct of preparations for the Independence Day event:

• Wijerama Mawatha to Vidya Mawatha in Cinnamon Gardens

• Bauddhaloka Mawatha to Maitland Place in Cinnamon Gardens

• Bauddhaloka Mawatha to Prema Keerthi De Alwis Mawatha in Cinnamon Gardens

• Stanley Wijesundara Mawatha to Foundation Road in Cinnamon Gardens

• Independence Roundabout to Independence Square in Cinnamon Gardens

• Horton Place to Maitland Crescent Junction towards Independence Roundabout

• R.G. Senanayake Mawatha to Maitland Crescent towards Independence Roundabout in Cinnamon Gardens

• Entrance to Maitland Crescent from the Independence Roundabout in Cinnamon Gardens

Police Media Division said that efforts will be made to ensure minimal disruption for vehicles accessing government and private institutions in the area, adding that vehicles will be allowed to pass through designated routes to avoid conflicts with the rehearsal duties.

The Colombo Traffic Division requests all residents and commuters to plan their travel accordingly and cooperate with the police to ensure a successful rehearsal and smooth traffic management leading up to the national celebration.