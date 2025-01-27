Suspect arrested over online train tickets racket granted bail

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court has granted bail to one of the four arrested suspects in connection with the alleged major racket involving ‘e-Tickets’ sold for up-country trains, including to Ella.

The suspect, who is a tourist guide by profession, had been arrested by the Kandy Crimes Division and later handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

The CID informed the court that the suspect was arrested in connection with an incident in which he sold two train tickets purchased online to foreigners for a sum of Rs. 27,000.

Meanwhile, three other suspects who were arrested in relation to the racket currently remain under remand custody.