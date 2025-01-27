Suspect arrested over online train tickets racket granted bail

Suspect arrested over online train tickets racket granted bail

January 27, 2025   03:25 pm

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court has granted bail to one of the four arrested suspects in connection with the alleged major racket involving ‘e-Tickets’ sold for up-country trains, including to Ella.

The suspect, who is a tourist guide by profession, had been arrested by the Kandy Crimes Division and later handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

The CID informed the court that the suspect was arrested in connection with an incident in which he sold two train tickets purchased online to foreigners for a sum of Rs. 27,000.

Meanwhile, three other suspects who were arrested in relation to the racket currently remain under remand custody.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

'This is not political revenge. This is a new political culture' - President (English)

'This is not political revenge. This is a new political culture' - President (English)

'This is not political revenge. This is a new political culture' - President (English)

President intervenes as truck drivers threaten union action over container clearance delays (English)

President intervenes as truck drivers threaten union action over container clearance delays (English)

SriLankan Airlines to remain state-owned - Minister confirms (English)

SriLankan Airlines to remain state-owned - Minister confirms (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Night raids carried to detect rice traders exceeding control prices  Consumer Affairs Authority (English)

Night raids carried to detect rice traders exceeding control prices  Consumer Affairs Authority (English)

Sri Lanka has not cancelled agreement with Adani Group  Cabinet Spokesman (English)

Sri Lanka has not cancelled agreement with Adani Group  Cabinet Spokesman (English)

Yoshitha Rajapaksa remanded (English)

Yoshitha Rajapaksa remanded (English)