Air quality drops in several cities including Colombo and Jaffna

The National Building Research Organisation (NBRO) warns that the Air Quality Index (AQI) has dropped to slightly unhealthy levels in Colombo 07, Jaffna, Galle, Trincomalee, Polonnaruwa and Anuradhapura due to the trans-boundary conditions happening from the northern region.

Accordingly, the NBRO advised the general public to seek medical advice if this condition causes breathing difficulties for sensitive individuals.

The NBRO warned that during yesterday (26), SL AQI was moderate level in most of the cities while good level reported in Nuwara-Eliya.

Meanwhile, the SL AQI will be moderate level in most of the other cities, the NBRO said, adding that the maximum AQI level will be from 7.30 a.m. – 8.30 a.m. and 1.00 p.m. - 2.00 p.m. today (27).

Comparatively, SL AQI within next 24 hours will be good at most of the cities in the country, the NBRO noted.