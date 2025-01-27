ASPI reaches new all-time high

ASPI reaches new all-time high

January 27, 2025   04:30 pm

The Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) recorded another historic milestone today (27), as the All Share Price Index (ASPI) surged by 126.81 points, closing at an all-time high of 17,044.67 points.  

The S&P SL20 Price Index, which tracks the performance of 20 leading companies, also posted significant gains, rising by 25.25 points to close at 5,145.37 points.  

Meanwhile today’s trading reflected robust investor activity, with a total turnover of Rs. 5.93 billion.

