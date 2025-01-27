Extraordinary gazette issued on vehicle imports

An extraordinary gazette notification has been issued in relation to the import of vehicles.

This gazette extraordinary has been issued by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake according to the powers vested in him as the Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development today (27).

The gazette extraordinary, issued in terms of the powers vested in the Finance Minister by Section 20 read together with Sub-Section 4(1) and Section 14 of the Imports and Exports (Control) Act, No. 1 of 1969 as amended by Act, No. 48 of 1985 and Act, No.28 of 1987, regulations have been promulgated in relation to the vehicle imports.

Accordingly, the Director General of Sri Lanka Customs has been authorized to release any good(s), which were imported based on a Letter of Credit (LIC) established during the period of December 18, 2024 to January 27, 2025 as per the provisions of the Imports and Exports (Control) Regulations No. 14 of 2024 referred to in the Regulation No.4, and arrived at any port/ airport of Sri Lanka during the period of December 18, 2024 to July 31,2025.

Extraordinary Gazette Notification on Vehicle Imports by Adaderana Online on Scribd