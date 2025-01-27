Extraordinary gazette issued on vehicle imports

Extraordinary gazette issued on vehicle imports

January 27, 2025   06:22 pm

An extraordinary gazette notification has been issued in relation to the import of vehicles.

This gazette extraordinary has been issued by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake according to the powers vested in him as the Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development today (27).

The gazette extraordinary, issued in terms of the powers vested in the Finance Minister by Section 20 read together with Sub-Section 4(1) and Section 14 of the Imports and Exports (Control) Act, No. 1 of 1969 as amended by Act, No. 48 of 1985 and Act, No.28 of 1987, regulations have been promulgated in relation to the vehicle imports.

Accordingly, the Director General of Sri Lanka Customs has been authorized to release any good(s), which were imported based on a Letter of Credit (LIC) established during the period of December 18, 2024 to January 27, 2025 as per the provisions of the Imports and Exports (Control) Regulations No. 14 of 2024 referred to in the Regulation No.4, and arrived at any port/ airport of Sri Lanka during the period of December 18, 2024 to July 31,2025.

 

Extraordinary Gazette Notification on Vehicle Imports by Adaderana Online on Scribd

 

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

'This is not political revenge. This is a new political culture' - President (English)

'This is not political revenge. This is a new political culture' - President (English)

'This is not political revenge. This is a new political culture' - President (English)

President intervenes as truck drivers threaten union action over container clearance delays (English)

President intervenes as truck drivers threaten union action over container clearance delays (English)

SriLankan Airlines to remain state-owned - Minister confirms (English)

SriLankan Airlines to remain state-owned - Minister confirms (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Night raids carried to detect rice traders exceeding control prices  Consumer Affairs Authority (English)

Night raids carried to detect rice traders exceeding control prices  Consumer Affairs Authority (English)

Sri Lanka has not cancelled agreement with Adani Group  Cabinet Spokesman (English)

Sri Lanka has not cancelled agreement with Adani Group  Cabinet Spokesman (English)

Yoshitha Rajapaksa remanded (English)

Yoshitha Rajapaksa remanded (English)