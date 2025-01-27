Justice Minister clarifies on bail granted for Yoshitha Rajapaksa

Minister of Justice Harshana Nanayakkara has addressed concerns circulating on social media regarding the recent granting of bail to Yoshitha Rajapaksa, the second son of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, emphasizing that the decision was made following due legal process under the provisions of the Bail Act.

Speaking to the media, the Minister acknowledged public doubts about whether the current government is mirroring the practices of previous administrations in handling high-profile legal cases.

“There is a perception, fueled by past experiences, that arrests and detentions are followed by a media spectacle, only for individuals to be released shortly after. That is not the case here,” he stated.

Minister Nanayakkara clarified that granting bail does not equate to an acquittal. Instead, it is part of a legal process where the courts evaluate factors such as the likelihood of the suspect fleeing, the potential for interfering with investigations, and their previous criminal record. “If none of these concerns arise, the usual course of action is to grant bail,” he added.

The Minister explained that the allegations against Yoshitha Rajapaksa date back eight years, during which he had not been named as a suspect. He suggested that political circumstances may have influenced the delay in bringing the case forward.

Recently, the Attorney General directed the police to follow standard procedure, naming Rajapaksa as a suspect to obtain his statement, which led to his court appearance, according to the Justice Minister.

Addressing public and media skepticism, the Minister assured that the case would proceed without interference. “This case involves money laundering, and filing the necessary charges is part of the due process. The court’s decision to grant bail does not absolve Yoshitha Rajapaksa of the charges,” he said.

He urged patience, stating, “In another two to three months, the public will see whether the National People’s Power government is truly committed to a new path of governance or reverting to old patterns.”