Govt delays setting guaranteed price for paddy purchase intentionally - Namal Karunaratne

Deputy Minister of Agriculture Namal Karunaratne says that the government delays the announcement of a minimum guaranteed price for paddy purchase intentionally, in order to pass the benefit to the farmers.



Speaking at a press conference today (27), Deputy Minister Karunaratne stated that this delay is a strategic move to allow the private sector to purchase paddy at higher prices amidst active market demand.



However, several weeks into the harvesting of the ‘Maha’ cultivation season, the government has yet to establish a guaranteed price for paddy.



Farmers’ associations have voiced their frustration, arguing that this delay has enabled the private sector to exploit the situation by purchasing paddy at unreasonably low prices.



Representatives of farmers’ associations are calling for immediate government intervention to ensure fair pricing and protect the livelihood of farmers. They emphasize the need for a guaranteed price to prevent exploitation and stabilize the agricultural sector.

