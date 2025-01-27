Rainy conditions expected to enhance from tomorrow

January 27, 2025   10:01 pm

The Department of Meteorology says that the rainy weather conditions are expected to enhance over Northern, North-central, Eastern, Uva,  Southern, and Central provinces for the next few days, starting from tomorrow (January 28).   

In its latest weather forecast, the department mentioned that showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Uva and Southern provinces and in Ampara, Batticaloa, Matale and  Nuwara-Eliya districts.

Several spells of showers will occur in Northern and North-Central provinces and in Trincomalee district. 

Meanwhile, showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere in the evening or night. 

Cloudy skies can be expected over the Southwestern part of the island, it added.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, and Northwestern provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the morning, according to the Met. Department.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

