Lectures suspended as Jaffna Uni. teachers launch strike action

The Jaffna University Teachers’ Union has commenced a strike, withdrawing from conducting all lectures at the university.

Teachers from all faculties have joined the trade union action, citing five key demands as the reason for their protest.

The union has stated that the strike will continue until proper solutions are provided to address their concerns.

Chief among these issues is the failure of the university administration to address the undisciplined behavior of students in the university’s Arts Faculty, along with several other unresolved matters, the Teachers’ Union said.