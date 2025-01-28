New regulations stipulate vehicle import limits and re-export requirements

New regulations stipulate vehicle import limits and re-export requirements

January 28, 2025   09:26 am

An extraordinary gazette notification under the Import and Export Control Act was issued yesterday (27), introducing revised regulations for vehicle imports for importers and commercial banks involved in vehicle import transactions. 

The regulations, signed by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake in his capacity as the Minister of Finance and Economic Development, take effect immediately.

Key highlights of the gazette include provisions for the re-importation of vehicles and specific criteria for importers. 

The Director of Sri Lanka Customs is now authorized to release vehicles for which letters of credit were issued under the Controller of Imports and Exports’ regulations between December 18, 2024, and January 27, 2025. 

Additionally, vehicle imports are permitted between December 18, 2024, and July 31, 2025, under the updated guidelines.

New Regulations for Vehicle Importers

Registration Requirements: Imported vehicles must be registered with the Department of Motor Vehicles in the buyer’s name within 90 days of purchase. Importers and buyers must also submit supporting documents, including their Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN), for vehicle registration.

Import Limits for Individuals: Individuals who are not registered as vehicle importers with the Department of Motor Vehicles are allowed to import only one vehicle per year.

Penalties for Over-Importation: Registered vehicle importers exceeding 25% of their approved quota within a six-month period, up to December 2025, will face a three-year import ban.

Re-Export Requirement: Any vehicles imported in violation of the new regulations must be re-exported by the importer within 90 days at their own expense.

The updated regulations partially ease import restrictions, allowing limited vehicle imports while maintaining strict control over quantities and compliance.

Gazette Extraordinary on Vehicle Imports by Adaderana Online on Scribd

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

First batch of imported salt from India arrives in Sri Lanka (English)

First batch of imported salt from India arrives in Sri Lanka (English)

First batch of imported salt from India arrives in Sri Lanka (English)

President Dissanayake reveals complications impacting Thajudeen murder investigation (English)

President Dissanayake reveals complications impacting Thajudeen murder investigation (English)

SC concludes hearing of petitions challenging LG Elections Special Provisions Bill (English)

SC concludes hearing of petitions challenging LG Elections Special Provisions Bill (English)

Namal defends brother, slams govt over 'media spectacles' (English)

Namal defends brother, slams govt over 'media spectacles' (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

'This is not political revenge. This is a new political culture' - President (English)

'This is not political revenge. This is a new political culture' - President (English)

President intervenes as truck drivers threaten union action over container clearance delays (English)

President intervenes as truck drivers threaten union action over container clearance delays (English)

SriLankan Airlines to remain state-owned - Minister confirms (English)

SriLankan Airlines to remain state-owned - Minister confirms (English)