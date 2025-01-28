Racket of mixing white rice with red rice uncovered amid market shortage

Racket of mixing white rice with red rice uncovered amid market shortage

January 28, 2025   09:46 am

The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) has uncovered a racket where some traders are mixing white rice to red rice in order to meet market demands, following the shortage of red rice.  

According to CAA Information Director Asela Bandara, multiple complaints have been received regarding this fraudulent practice. As a response, the authority has issued directives to conduct raids targeting those involved in the racket.  

In addition to addressing this issue, the CAA has intensified its crackdown on traders violating price regulations. Over the past few days, more than 140 raids were conducted to prevent the sale of rice above the government-controlled price.  

During a raid in the Gampaha area yesterday (27), a supermarket found guilty of selling rice at inflated rates was fined Rs. 1 million, the CAA said.

 

